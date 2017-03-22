UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 22 LPKF Laser & Electronics AG:
* Said on Tuesday CEO Ingo Bretthauer will not extend his employment contract as a member of the management board of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)