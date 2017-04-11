BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Lpl Financial Holdings Inc
* Lpl financial files definitive proxy materials, announces nomination of william glavin as new independent director
* Lpl financial holdings - directors have unanimously voted to nominate william f. Glavin jr. For election to lpl board of directors at annual meeting
* Lpl financial holdings inc - john brennan, who currently serves as a director, will not seek reelection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.