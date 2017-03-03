BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Lpl Financial Holdings Inc
* Lpl financial announces pricing of offering of senior notes
* Lpl financial holdings-pricing of offering of $500 million of senior notes to be issued by its wholly owned subsidiary, lpl holdings
* Lpl financial holdings inc - notes were priced at 100% of aggregate principal amount. Notes will mature on september 15, 2025
* Lpl financial holdings - notes to bear interest at rate of 5.750% to be paid semi-annually in arrears on march 15, sept 15 of each year, from sept 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.