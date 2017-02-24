U.S. Senator calls for probe into promotion of Kushner Cos deal
* Call follows Reuters report on One Journal Square promotion
Feb 24 LPL Financial Holdings Inc:
* LPL Financial announces proposed leverage-neutral debt refinancing
* Co's unit plans to refinance its existing capital structure in a leverage-neutral transaction
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - LPL Holdings also intends to raise $500 million in gross proceeds through an offering of senior notes due 2025
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - LPL Holdings also intends to raise $500 million in gross proceeds through an offering of senior notes due 2025
* LPL Financial Holdings - LPL Holdings intends to use net proceeds from offering of notes and new term b loan to repay existing senior secured credit facilities
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - intends to enter into an amendment to credit agreement governing its senior secured credit facilities
* LPL Financial Holdings - pursuant to amendment expects to borrow a new term b loan due 2024 in an original aggregate principal amount of $1,700 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Call follows Reuters report on One Journal Square promotion
* REPORTED ON SUNDAY FY PRODUCTION VALUE 7.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 12.2 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO