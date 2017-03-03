BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 LPL Financial Holdings Inc:
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc says on March 3, 2017, co and certain of its subsidiaries entered into a purchase agreement
* LPL Financial -pursuant to purchase agreement, will issue and sell $500 million in senior notes due 2025 bearing interest at a rate of 5.750pct Source text:(bit.ly/2mOXlKe) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.