BRIEF-LSB Industries Q2 loss per share $0.53

July 25 (Reuters) - Lsb Industries Inc

* LSB Industries, Inc. reports improved operating results for the 2017 second quarter

* Q2 sales $122.9 million versus $110 million

* LSB Industries Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.53

* Says planned capital additions for q3 of 2017, are estimated to be approximately $13 million

* LSB Industries Inc - demand for agricultural ammonia weakened as q2 progressed

* LSB Industries Inc - for fy17, total capital additions are expected to be between $30 million and $35 million

* LSB Industries Inc - agricultural ammonia pricing impacted by overabundance of product in market resulting from recent facility expansions by two of competitors

* LSB Industries Inc - second half of 2017 looks more challenging than anticipated earlier this year due to the current ammonia pricing environment

* LSB Industries Inc - sees ammonia sales volumes under the agriculture segment to be 45,000 tons to 55,000 tons for the second half 2017