BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Feb 27 LSB Industries Inc:
* LSB Industries Inc reports operating results for the 2016 fourth quarter
* Q4 sales $85.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $87.4 million
* Q4 loss per share $1.19 from continuing operations
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.14 from continuing operations
* LSB Industries Inc - "demand for our agricultural products for spring applications has been strong"
* LSB Industries Inc- planned capital additions for q1 of 2017, are estimated to be approximately $8 million
* LSB Industries Inc- for full year of 2017, total capital additions are expected to be between $30 million and $35 million
* LSB Industries Inc - sees fy uan sales volumes 475,000 - 500,000 tons
* LSB Industries Inc - sees fy hdan sales volumes 260,000 - 280,000 tons
* LSB Industries Inc - sees full year sales volumes for ammonia 95,000 - 105,000 tons
* LSB Industries Inc - "by late 2017 or early 2018, we anticipate a more sustained strengthening of pricing " Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, May 29 Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group reported sharply higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased sales of natural gas from the Tamar reservoir and higher profit at its insurance subsidiary.