April 24 LSB Industries Inc

* Reports improved operating results for the 2017 first quarter

* Q1 sales $123.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $119.7 million

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.48

* Says "demand for nitric acid and ammonia for industrial markets is increasing and we expect this trend to continue"

* LSB Industries - see hdan sales to continue to grow; plan to position product in storage facilities later this year anticipating increase in demand in 2018