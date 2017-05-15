BRIEF-Boeing's Aviall enters parts agreement with GE Aviation for F110 Engine
* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines
May 15 LSB Industries Inc:
* On May 11 unit entered into a purchase and sale agreement with BKV Chelsea - SEC filing
* Deal for a purchase price of $16.25 million - SEC filing
* Under deal, unit agreed to sell all assets, including right, title, interest in oil, natural gas properties located in Wyoming County
* Upon completion of sale, company will no longer own any material oil and natural gas assets - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2r9r1qf) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
MILAN, June 19 Italian gas group Snam is in exclusive talks with EDF's Italian unit Edison to buy a stake in a liquefied natural gas terminal in northern Italy as part of plans to develop its LNG business, two sources said.