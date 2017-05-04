BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Lsc Communications Inc
* LSC Communications reports first-quarter 2017 results and reaffirms full-year 2017 guidance
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.02
* Q1 sales $821 million versus $880 million
* Company reaffirms full-year 2017 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: