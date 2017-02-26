Feb 26 London Stock Exchange Group Plc
* Update on the European Commission phase ii proceedings
* On feb 16, commission raised new concerns about viability
of lch sa remedy in relation to access to bond, repo trading
feeds provided by MTS SPA
* Merger parties presented improved remedy to complement
divestment of LCH SA, which addressed the commission’s specific
concerns
* Improved remedy was rejected by the European Commission
* Commission required parties commit to divestment of LSEG’s
majority stake in mts to secure clearance for merger with
Deutsche Boerse Ag
* Commission requested that parties submit remedy proposal
for divestment of LSEG's majority stake in MTS by 12pm (cet) on
feb 27
* Following dialogue with Italian authorities, LSEG board
believes it is highly unlikely that sale of MTS could be
satisfactorily achieved
* Board today concluded that it could not commit to the
divestment of MTS, therefore not be submitting remedy proposal
with respect to mts
* LSEG believes that the European Commission is unlikely to
provide clearance for merger with Deutsche Boerse
