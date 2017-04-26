April 26 London Stock Exchange Group Plc
* Interim management statement
* Q1 total income from continuing operations up 19 pct to
£458.7 million
* Q1 gross profit (after cost of sales) up 17 pct
* Q1 total revenue from continuing operations 420.6 million
stg versus 356.3 million stg year ago
* Group remains actively engaged in exploring selective
ongoing organic and inorganic investments in order to drive
further growth
* Q1 LCH income increased 31 pct (up 21 pct at constant
currency)
* Q1 post trade services (Italy) revenue up 18 pct (up 6 pct
at constant currency)
* Q1 information services revenues up 24 pct (up 9 pct on
organic and constant currency basis)
* Q1 capital markets revenues up 1 pct (down 4 pct at
constant currency)
* Q1 technology services revenues up 27 pct (up 18 pct at
constant currency)
* Well positioned as an open access financial markets
infrastructure group to benefit from introduction of Mifid II
