Feb 21 LSI Industries Inc:
* LSI Industries Inc Acquires Atlas Lighting Products, Inc
* Terms of agreement include a cash payment of $96.9 million
* Terms of agreement include 200,000 five-year warrants to
purchase LSI's common stock at an exercise price of $9.95
* LSI intends to keep Atlas brand
* Funding for deal to be provided by combination of cash on
hand, $66 million from new $100 million commercial bank facility
provided by PNC Bank
* Intend to maintain Atlas facility in Burlington, NC
* Anticipate acquisition will be accretive to LSI's results
beginning in fiscal 2018
* Anticipate "significant cost synergies" with the
acquisition
