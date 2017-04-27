BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 LSI Industries Inc:
* LSI Industries Inc reports operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended march 31, 2017, and declares regular cash dividend
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01
* Q3 loss per share $0.02
* Q3 sales rose 10 percent to $78.16 million
* LSI Industries Inc - continuing to maintain dividend at a $0.20 annual rate
* LSI Industries Inc -from accounting standpoint quarter impacted by atlas acquisition, restructuring, plant closure costs, impairment of an intangible asset, severance costs
* LSI Industries Inc says current debt position was $55.0 million at march 31, 2017, down 17% from $66.0 million on date of atlas transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.