BRIEF- O-uccino announces abolition of Internet advertising agency business
* Says it plans to abolish Internet advertising agency business on the last day of August
May 29 LSR Group
* SAYS SIGNS DEAL TO BUY PLOT OF LAND IN MOSCOW OF 4.23 HECTARES
* SAYS PLANS TO START CONSTRUCTION IN 2018 AND TO COMPLETE PROJECT IN 2020
* NET SELLABLE AREA OF THE COMFORT-CLASS HOUSING TO BE BUILT ON THE LAND PLOT WILL AMOUNT TO 70,000 SQ. M. Source text - bit.ly/2quAV2o
* Finbond Group Ltd - declared a gross cash dividend of 7.28 cents per share for year ended 28 february 2017