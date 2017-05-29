May 29 LSR Group

* SAYS SIGNS DEAL TO BUY PLOT OF LAND IN MOSCOW OF 4.23 HECTARES‍​

* SAYS PLANS TO START CONSTRUCTION IN 2018 AND TO COMPLETE PROJECT IN 2020

* NET SELLABLE AREA OF THE COMFORT-CLASS HOUSING TO BE BUILT ON THE LAND PLOT WILL AMOUNT TO 70,000 SQ. M. Source text - bit.ly/2quAV2o

