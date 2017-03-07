BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 7 LSR Group:
* Says to build new residential project in Yekaterinburg
* Construction of Meridian residential complex will be launched in June 2017
* The project will be carried out in four phases. The first phase is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2020
* It is planned to commission the whole project in 2026 Source text for Eikon:
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year