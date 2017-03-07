March 7 LSR Group:

* Says to build new residential project in Yekaterinburg

* Construction of Meridian residential complex will be launched in June 2017

* The project will be carried out in four phases. The first phase is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2020

* It is planned to commission the whole project in 2026 Source text for Eikon:

