BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
May 3 L&T Technology Services Ltd
* March quarter net profit 931 million rupees versus profit 1.14 billion rupees year ago
* Says appointment of S N Subrahmanyan as vice chairman
* March quarter total income 7.81 billion rupees versus 7.62 billion rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Says board of directors of L&T Technology Services have approved acquisition of Esencia Technologies Source text: (bit.ly/2pw6o69) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17