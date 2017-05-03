May 3 L&T Technology Services Ltd

* March quarter net profit 931 million rupees versus profit 1.14 billion rupees year ago

* Says appointment of S N Subrahmanyan as vice chairman

* March quarter total income 7.81 billion rupees versus 7.62 billion rupees year ago

* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share

* Says board of directors of L&T Technology Services have approved acquisition of Esencia Technologies