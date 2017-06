June 8 Lucas Bols Bv

* FY NET PROFIT INCREASED 28.6% TO EUR 15.1 MILLION

* FY EBIT EUR 18.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* STRONG REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.8% TO € 80.5 MILLION AS A RESULT OF BOTH 3.4% ORGANIC GROWTH AND CONSOLIDATION OF THE FIRST FOUR MONTHS OF PASSOÃ

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.26 PER SHARE, BRINGING TOTAL FULL-YEAR DIVIDEND TO EUR 0.57 PER SHARE, UP 5.6% COMPARED TO 2015/16

* CONTINUE TO FORESEE MEDIUM-TERM REVENUE GROWTH FOR THE GLOBAL BRANDS

* SAYS WILL CONTINUE ITS INVESTMENTS TO SUPPORT THE REVENUE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL BRANDS

* SAYS WILL CONTINUE ITS INVESTMENTS TO SUPPORT THE REVENUE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL BRANDS

* COMPANY WILL BENEFIT FROM THE INCLUSION OF THE PASSOÃ RESULTS FOR THE FULL 12 MONTHS OF 2017/18