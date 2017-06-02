BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 2 Luk Hing Entertainment Group Holdings Ltd
* Luk Hing Wofe entered into jv agreement with Zhuhai Wei Chong and Oasis Capital
* deal for formation of jv co in prc for operation and management of a clubbing venue in zhuhai
* initial total amount of shareholders' loans, capital contribution to registered capital shallbe rmb 1.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million