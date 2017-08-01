BRIEF-Luk Hing Entertainment Group updates into subscription agreements

1 Min Read
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Luk Hing Entertainment Group Holdings Ltd
* L&B Betula, Brilliant Hero, Guangdong Weikedor and JV company entered into subscription agreements
* Deal to form JV for operation of chinese restaurant and bar at leased premises situated at Harbour City in Kowloon, Hong Kong
* Upon completion of transaction, JV co will be owned as to 71%, 20% and 9% by L&B Betula, Brilliant Hero and Guangdong Weikedor respectively
* Parties expect that they will invest up to an aggregate maximum amount of HK$25 million into jv company
* For HY ended 30 June 2017, operating expenses increased and are expected to continue to increase significantly in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: