May 10 Luk Hing Entertainment Group Holdings Ltd :

* Does not recommend payment of an interim dividend by company for three-month period ended 31 march 2017.

* Qtrly revenue HK$ 21.8 million versus HK$23.4 million

* Qtrly loss attributable HK$2.3 million versus loss of HK$2.6 million