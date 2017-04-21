US STOCKS-Wall St in holiday mode ahead of long weekend
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
April 21 Lumax Industries Ltd
* Says got order to supply headlamps and rear lamps for Maruti Suzuki Swift
* Says co has capex of about INR 1.20 billion at Sanand, which is expected to commence operations from Nov 2017
* Says capex at Sanand to be funded via internal accruals
* Says Sanand plant is expected to be fully operational at its full capacity by FY19-20 Source text: (bit.ly/2pYTlYk) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.