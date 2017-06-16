BRIEF-Granite Point Mortgage Trust announces pricing of initial public offering
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
June 16 Lumenpulse Inc
* LUMENPULSE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE GOING-PRIVATE TRANSACTION
* TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED BY PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR ABOUT JUNE 21, 2017
* ARRANGEMENT APPROVED BY 99.9% OF VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS, BY 99.9% OF VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS OTHER THAN INTERESTED SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Royal Bank of Canada , Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank are the main lenders for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in fillings on Thursday.