BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Luminex Corp:
* Luminex Corporation receives FDA clearance for Aries Bordetella Assay
* Luminex Corp- also achieved ce-ivd marking for Aries Bordetella Assay, is preparing to submit its clostridium difficile assay to FDA later this month
* Luminex Corp- also is in process of completing a group a streptococcus clinical trial as it seeks to further expand its Aries menu
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results