March 17 Lumos Networks Corp

* Lumos Networks Corp files for non-timely 10-k - SEC filing

* Lumos Networks - needs time to complete financial reporting assessment with respect to an identified material weakness in internal control over financial reporting

* Lumos Networks - material weakness over financial reporting due to insufficient review procedures over accounting for certain financing arrangements in income taxes

* Lumos Networks - does not expect any changes to the results it previously reported in its press release dated March 8, 2017

* Lumos Networks - company expects to file the form 10-K within the extension period of 15 calendar days