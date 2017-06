May 5 LUNDBECK:

* LUNDBECK ENTERS A CONDITIONAL AGREEMENT AND DIVESTS PART OF ITS HEADQUARTERS IN COPENHAGEN AND EXPECTS TO RAISE ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE BY DKK 200 MILLION

* PROVIDED THAT PRE-SPECIFIED CONDITIONS ARE MET, LUNDBECK WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF DKK 378 MILLION IN DECEMBER 2017

* TRANSACTION WILL HAVE A POSITIVE EFFECT ON P&L AND FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OF AROUND DKK 200 MILLION