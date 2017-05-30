May 30 Lundin Gold Inc
* Lundin Gold announces $400-$450 million project financing
package for Fruta Del Norte
* Lundin Gold Inc - Project finance package of $400 to $450
million with Orion Mine Finance Group and Blackstone Tactical
Opportunities
* Lundin Gold- Financing provides foundation for development
of co's Fruta Del Norte project and shows growing support for
mining investment in Ecuador
* Lundin Gold Inc - Orion and Blackstone have also been
granted right to purchase 50% of Fruta Del Norte gold
production, up to a maximum of 2.5 million oz.
* Lundin Gold Inc - Company also announces extension of
maturity date from May 31, 2017 to June 30, 2017, of short-term
credit facility with zebra holdings and investments S.À.R.L.
