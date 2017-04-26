BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Lundin Mining Corp-
* Lundin Mining first quarter results
* Q1 sales $487.8 million versus $396.6 million
* Lundin Mining Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $487.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lundin Mining Corp - production and exploration guidance for 2017 remains unchanged from that provided on november 30, 2016
* Lundin Mining Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest, are expected to be $390 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results