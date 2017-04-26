BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Lundin Mining Corp-
* Lundin Mining announces declaration of dividend and intention to dual list directly on nasdaq stockholm
* Lundin Mining- advises that it has submitted applications to have its shares listed directly on nasdaq stockholm, replacing its current sdr structure
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results