U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 6 (Reuters) -
* Lung Therapeutics, Inc. Raises $14.3 million series b financing to treat unmet needs in lung disease and fibrosis
* Lung Therapeutics - proceeds will support ongoing LTI-01 clinical trials in Australia and New Zealand, as well as development activities to advance LTI-03 Source text for Eikon:
* Fitch says senate AHCA includes medicaid repeal and replace provisions for states