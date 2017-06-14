BRIEF-Chongqing Changan Automobile to dispose M302 production line at no less than 13.6 mln yuan
* Says it plans to list its production line (M302) at no less than 13.6 million yuan
June 14 Luoniushan Co Ltd
* Says May hog sales at 18.4 million yuan ($2.71 million), average selling prices range from up 8.54 percent to down 14.45 percent m/m
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rutec2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7976 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to list its production line (M302) at no less than 13.6 million yuan
* Says its unit will invest 2.4 million yuan to set up investment management company with partner