European shares slip as weak oil weighs on energy stocks, miners
* Germany's DAX hits fresh record high (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
May 18 Lupin Ltd:
* Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Seroquel XR tablets Source text: (bit.ly/2pX3DIX) Further company coverage:
* Germany's DAX hits fresh record high (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
* Says completion of extinguishment of total of 44.9 million fully paid up equity shares of INR 10 each Source text: http://bit.ly/2rMeABS Further company coverage: