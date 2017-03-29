March 29 Lupin Ltd

* Says Lupin launches generic Epzicom tablets in the U.S.

* Says drug indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection

* Lupin's Abacavir and Lamivudine tablets, 600 mg/300 mg are ab rated generic equivalent of Viiv Healthcare Company's Epzicom tablets, 600 mg/300 mg.