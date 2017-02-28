US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 28 Lupin Ltd
* Received final approval for its Oxycodone and Acetaminophen tablets USP, 2.5 mg/325 mg, 5 mg/325 mg, 7.5 mg/325 mg and 10 mg/325 mg from USFDA
* Says Lupin shall commence promoting the product shortly
* Oxycodone and Acetaminophen tablets USP, are indicated for relief of moderate to moderately severe pain Source text: (bit.ly/2mFooGX) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)