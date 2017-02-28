Feb 28 Lupin Ltd

* Received final approval for its Oxycodone and Acetaminophen tablets USP, 2.5 mg/325 mg, 5 mg/325 mg, 7.5 mg/325 mg and 10 mg/325 mg from USFDA

* Says Lupin shall commence promoting the product shortly

* Oxycodone and Acetaminophen tablets USP, are indicated for relief of moderate to moderately severe pain