BRIEF-India's Grob Tea Co March-qtr loss widens
* March quarter net loss 104.3 million rupees versus loss 90.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 27 Lupin Ltd
* Says Astellas and Lupin s subsidiary Kyowa enter into an agreement
* Says deal gives Kyowa the exclusive right to distribute and promote extended-release tablets of quetiapine fumarate in Japan
* When astellas gets approval for new drug application of extended-release tablets of quetiapine fumarate, Kyowa will exclusively distribute products in Japan Source text - (bit.ly/2l2aUc7) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 104.3 million rupees versus loss 90.9 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 215.3 million rupees versus 406.5 million rupees year ago