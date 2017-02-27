Feb 27 Lupin Ltd

* Says Astellas and Lupin s subsidiary Kyowa enter into an agreement

* Says deal gives Kyowa the exclusive right to distribute and promote extended-release tablets of quetiapine fumarate in Japan

* When astellas gets approval for new drug application of extended-release tablets of quetiapine fumarate, Kyowa will exclusively distribute products in Japan