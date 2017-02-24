BRIEF-Chengzhi unit receives subsidy
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
Feb 24 Lutronic Corp :
* Sees FY 2017 operating profit to be 6.5 billion won and revenue to be 100 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/GvIJfM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
May 29 Indian shares eased after hitting record highs early on Monday as a string of weak quarterly results, including from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd, hit sentiment.