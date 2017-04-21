BRIEF-Neiman Marcus Group Ltd says Dale Stapleton will serve as interim CFO
* Says Neiman Marcus Group and Michael Fung agreed not to renew consulting agreement - SEC filing
April 21 Lux Island Resorts Ltd:
* 9-Months ended March 2017 revenue 4.07 billion rupees versus 4.08 billion rupees year ago
* 9-Months ended profit before income tax 606 million rupees versus 568.6 million rupees yar ago
* Declared dividend of 1.25 rupees per share in respect of the financial year ending June 30, 2017
* Says attributable profit for full financial year ending June 30, 2017 should be similar to that of last year Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2osGrRS] Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
