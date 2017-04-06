April 6 Luxey International Holdings Ltd

* Company is considering and negotiating with other shareholder of Ricotex on a possible restructuring of Ricotex

* Possible restructuring may include but not limited to disposal of company's shares in Ricotex and/ or downsize of its business operation

* Refers to interim report for 6 months ended 31 december 2016, where swimwear and garment segment recorded a gross loss of about hk$2.3 million