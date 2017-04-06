April 6 Luxey International Holdings Ltd
* Company is considering and negotiating with other
shareholder of Ricotex on a possible restructuring of Ricotex
* Possible restructuring may include but not limited to
disposal of company's shares in Ricotex and/ or downsize of its
business operation
* Refers to interim report for 6 months ended 31 december
2016, where swimwear and garment segment recorded a gross loss
of about hk$2.3 million
Source text ( bit.ly/2o6lRJo )
Further company coverage:
(bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)