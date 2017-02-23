BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
Feb 23 Luxor Industrial Corp:
* Luxor announces additional board resignations
* Luxor Industrial Corp - John Taylor and Blair Nutting have resigned as directors of company
* Luxor Industrial Corp - Taylor has resigned as a director and CEO of Western Interlok Systems Ltd, Nutting has resigned as vp of mill frame inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.