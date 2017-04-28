BRIEF-Civitas solutions units enters into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014
April 28 Luxottica founder and executive chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio tells shareholder meeting:
* confirms 2017 guidance
* sees improvement next year, with profits rising at double the rate of revenues' growth Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives