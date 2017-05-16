May 16 Luxottica says:
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian
market
* decision to delist from NYSE does not affect the group's
strategic vision for the United States, a core market
* such move expected to generate cost savings and will allow
for greater efficiencies in light of pending combination with
Essilor
* to initiate delisting from the NYSE with a SEC filing on
or about June 6, delisting of American Depositary Shares should
become effective 10 days after such filing
