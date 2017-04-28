Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 28 Luxottica Group Spa says in a presentation on first quarter results:
* Sees North America sales growing 1-2 percent in full year 2017 at constant exchange rates
* Full-year sales in Europe seen rising 6-8 percent at constant exchange rates Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, May 26 The powerful Brazilian Rural Society group said on Friday it had sent a letter to development bank BNDES demanding the ouster of the Batista brothers from the board of meatpacker JBS SA following a corruption scandal involving the family that founded and runs the company.