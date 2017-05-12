BRIEF-Singlepoint says closed $1 mln convertible promissory note with an institutional investor
* Singlepoint says closed a $1 million company friendly convertible promissory note with an institutional investor
May 12 LV= :
* LV= - LV= statement regarding press speculation
* LV= - Confirms it has received approaches from number of parties regarding possible strategic transactions relating to its general insurance operations
* LV= - Discussions are at a very early stage, no decisions have been made as to nature of any transaction(s)

* FEDHA SP. Z O.O. ANNOUNCES MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT FOR 3,380,913 OF VANTAGE DEVELOPMENT SHARES, REPRESENTING 5.41 PERCENT OF VOTES, SAYS MANAGING BROKER DOM MAKLERSKI PKO BP