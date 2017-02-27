BRIEF-Union Bank of India seeks members' nod for raising capital worth up to 30 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for raising capital worth up to 30 billion rupees
Feb 27 Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society Ltd
* Estimates decision to reduce discount rate to -0.75% will have a capital impact on group of around £100 million
* Estimates decision to reduce discount rate will reduce solvency capital coverage ratio by around 11 percent points
* LVFS is implementing a number of actions including increasing motor rates to reflect higher expected claims costs
* Further update on group's capital position will be made with 2016 preliminary financial results on 12 april 2017
VIENNA, May 29 Wage growth in the euro zone will come, albeit with a lag, and generate more underlying inflation if the bloc's economic upswing continues, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.