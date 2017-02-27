Feb 27 Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society Ltd

* Estimates decision to reduce discount rate to -0.75% will have a capital impact on group of around £100 million

* Estimates decision to reduce discount rate will reduce solvency capital coverage ratio by around 11 percent points

* LVFS is implementing a number of actions including increasing motor rates to reflect higher expected claims costs

* Further update on group's capital position will be made with 2016 preliminary financial results on 12 april 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: