March 16 Lvgem China Real Estate Investment Co Ltd:

* FY revenue RMB4.59 billion versus RMB1.21 billion

* FY profit attributable to owners of the company RMB 802.3 million versus RMB 417.8 million

* Final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 Dec 2016 of HK 5 cents per ordinary share