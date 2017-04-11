New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 11 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Se
* Investor relations director says on conference call LVMH could potentially have issues with availability of cognac stock later in the year
* Says sees good momentum in the US and confirmed recovery in China in wine and spirits
* Shares in LVMH hit record high earlier on Tuesday after the French company reported a surge in first-quarter sales that beat analysts' forecasts Further company coverage: (Reporting by paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.