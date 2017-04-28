BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 Lvjing Holding Co Ltd :
* Says co's medical investment unit will invest 1 million yuan to set up a investment management JV in Xiamen with partners, and to hold a 10 percent stake in JV
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.