PARIS May 23 LVMH:
* Arnault family company's Semyrhamis filed with the French
AMF on May 22 the simplified mixed offer for all Christian Dior
shares not currently held by the Arnault Family Group
* The board of directors of Christian Dior unanimously
recommendeded that Christian Dior shareholders tender their
shares to the offer
* French billionaire Bernard Arnault had earlier announced
plans to combine the Christian Dior fashion brand with his LVMH
luxury goods empire as part of a 12 billion euro ($13 billion)
move to simplify his business interests - a restructuring long
demanded by other investors.