PARIS May 23 LVMH:

* Arnault family company's Semyrhamis filed with the French AMF on May 22 the simplified mixed offer for all Christian Dior shares not currently held by the Arnault Family Group

* The board of directors of Christian Dior unanimously recommendeded that Christian Dior shareholders tender their shares to the offer

* French billionaire Bernard Arnault had earlier announced plans to combine the Christian Dior fashion brand with his LVMH luxury goods empire as part of a 12 billion euro ($13 billion) move to simplify his business interests - a restructuring long demanded by other investors.