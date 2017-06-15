BRIEF-Man Sang International says trading in shares of co will be halted
* Trading in shares of Man Sang International Limited will be halted on June 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Lxrandco Inc
* LXRANDCO INC ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR A $25,000,000 CREDIT FACILITY WITH A CHARTERED CANADIAN BANK
* NEW CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES CORPORATION'S PREVIOUSLY HELD CREDIT FACILITY WHICH WAS PAID OUT IN ITS ENTIRETY ON JUNE 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trading in shares of Man Sang International Limited will be halted on June 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Shanxi Yongdong Chemistry Industry Co Ltd