June 15 Lxrandco Inc

* LXRANDCO INC ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR A $25,000,000 CREDIT FACILITY WITH A CHARTERED CANADIAN BANK

* NEW CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES CORPORATION'S PREVIOUSLY HELD CREDIT FACILITY WHICH WAS PAID OUT IN ITS ENTIRETY ON JUNE 9, 2017