May 24 Lyondellbasell Industries Nv

* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program

* Increases quarterly dividend by 5.9 percent to $0.90 per share

* Lyondellbasell Industries NV - approved a new share repurchase program authorizing company to repurchase up to 10 percent of shares over next 18 months.