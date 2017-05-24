BRIEF-Commercial Metals Q3 earnings per share $0.34
* Commercial Metals Company reports third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings per share of $0.34
May 24 Lyondellbasell Industries Nv
* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5.9 percent to $0.90 per share
* Lyondellbasell Industries NV - approved a new share repurchase program authorizing company to repurchase up to 10 percent of shares over next 18 months.
* IGT awarded seven-year contract with the West Virginia Lottery to provide lottery system, terminals, communications network, and ongoing services